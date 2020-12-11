Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s traded shares stood at 8,941,900 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The TELL share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -525.18% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $459.35 Million, with an average of 10.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.74 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Tellurian Inc. (TELL), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give TELL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Tellurian Inc. (TELL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.7 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 18.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.2%, and 28.7% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.91%. Short interest in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) saw shorts transact 29.49 Million shares and set a 4.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.41, implying an increase of 73.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.1 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TELL is trading 331.65% off suggested target high and -92.81% from its likely low.

Tellurian Inc. (TELL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Tellurian Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares are +5.3% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.58% against -2.9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 64.7% this quarter before jumping 56.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 39.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $12.24 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.67 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $9.14 Million and $11.17 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 33.9% before jumping 40.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 29.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -16.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 31.1% annually.

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s Major holders

Tellurian Inc. insiders hold 44.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.94% of the shares at 21.62% float percentage. In total, 153 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.49 Million shares (or 2.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.56 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.49 Million shares, or about 1.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $5.17 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Tellurian Inc. (TELL) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3,689,444 shares. This is just over 1.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 Million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $2.43 Million.

