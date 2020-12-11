Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s traded shares stood at 3,030,207 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.14, to imply a decline of -8.78% or -$1.26 in intraday trading. The SSPK share’s 52-week high remains $15.6, putting it -18.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.63% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.51. The company has a valuation of $411.93 Million, with an average of 4.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 556.21 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSPK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) trade information

After registering a -8.78% downside on the day, Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $15.60 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 16.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 21.9%, and 28.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 31.74%. Short interest in Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK) saw shorts transact 27.22 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SSPK)’s Major holders

Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 7.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.59% of the shares at 89.38% float percentage. In total, 49 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.02 Million shares (or 12.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Mizuho Securities USA, Inc. with 1.31 Million shares, or about 5.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.3 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd and Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. (SSPK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Investment Managers Ser Tr-Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage Fd holds roughly 40,893 shares. This is just over 0.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $414.25 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29.46 Thousand, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $296.63 Thousand.

