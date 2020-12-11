Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s traded shares stood at 8,426,109 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.34, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The NAK share’s 52-week high remains $2.49, putting it -632.35% down since that peak but still an impressive +5.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.32. The company has a valuation of $169.35 Million, with an average of 26.75 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.83 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NAK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside on the day, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.4 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.18%, and -57.93% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -21.5%. Short interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK) saw shorts transact 27.37 Million shares and set a 1.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.19, implying an increase of 544.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.62 and $3.75 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NAK is trading 1002.94% off suggested target high and 82.35% from its likely low.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 10.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -277.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s Major holders

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.05% of the shares at 10.28% float percentage. In total, 94 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kopernik Global Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.59 Million shares (or 4.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Russell Investments Group, Ltd. with 10.12 Million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.92 Million.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and Gabelli Gold Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund holds roughly 11,129,598 shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.03 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $1.84 Million.

