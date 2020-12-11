Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s traded shares stood at 2,375,254 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.43. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.2, to imply a decline of -1.06% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The HMY share’s 52-week high remains $7.61, putting it -81.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $2.47 Billion, with an average of 5.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give HMY a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

After registering a -1.06% downside on the day, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.60- this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 8.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.54%, and -11.34% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 16.25%. Short interest in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw shorts transact 10.69 Million shares and set a 1.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.15, implying an increase of 46.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.66 and $7.91 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HMY is trading 88.33% off suggested target high and 10.95% from its likely low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 67% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.44% of the shares at 29.44% float percentage. In total, 148 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 58.49 Million shares (or 25.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $308.27 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Exor Investments (UK) LLP with 10.75 Million shares, or about 4.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $56.63 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 34,525,304 shares. This is just over 15.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $169.52 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21.35 Million, or 9.43% of the shares, all valued at about $104.84 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored