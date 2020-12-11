Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s traded shares stood at 1,947,385 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.67, to imply a decline of -1.54% or -$0.26 in intraday trading. The EQNR share’s 52-week high remains $21.04, putting it -26.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.41. The company has a valuation of $54.61 Billion, with an average of 5.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Equinor ASA (EQNR), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EQNR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

After registering a -1.54% downside on the day, Equinor ASA (EQNR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.17 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 2.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.18%, and 13.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.12%. Short interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw shorts transact 3.92 Million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.26, implying an increase of 15.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18.52 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EQNR is trading 19.98% off suggested target high and 11.1% from its likely low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $16.52 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.55 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $18.07 Billion and $19.14 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -8.6% before falling -13.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -14.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -75.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.7% annually.

EQNR Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Equinor ASA has a forward dividend ratio of 0.36, with the share yield ticking at 2.13% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.07%.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Equinor ASA insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.89% of the shares at 6.89% float percentage. In total, 253 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.09 Million shares (or 1.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $563.74 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.62 Million shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $107.2 Million.

We also have Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund and Fidelity Growth & Income Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Equinor ASA (EQNR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, Fidelity Series Large Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 7,618,896 shares. This is just over 0.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97.75 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 Million, or 0.12% of the shares, all valued at about $50.28 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored