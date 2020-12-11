vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s traded shares stood at 85,829,947 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -1.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.28, to imply an increase of 49.77% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The VTVT share’s 52-week high remains $4.75, putting it -44.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +56.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.44. The company has a valuation of $253.74 Million, with an average of 497.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 660.93 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VTVT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

After registering a 49.77% upside on the day, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.75- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 22.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 83%, and 112.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 115.29%. Short interest in vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) saw shorts transact 2.2 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7, implying an increase of 113.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VTVT is trading 143.9% off suggested target high and 82.93% from its likely low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

vTv Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 69.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.3% of the shares at 27.6% float percentage. In total, 56 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Frazier Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.06 Million shares (or 2.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 708.25 Thousand shares, or about 1.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.25 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 536,812 shares. This is just over 1.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $950.16 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 158.32 Thousand, or 0.31% of the shares, all valued at about $269.15 Thousand.

