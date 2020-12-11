Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR)’s traded shares stood at 7,326,500 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.15, to imply an increase of 1.21% or $0.24 in intraday trading. The VLDR share’s 52-week high remains $25.15, putting it -24.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +49.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $3.4 Billion, with an average of 11.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VLDR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) trade information

After registering a 1.21% upside on the day, Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.99 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 12.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.33%, and 56.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 97.74%. Short interest in Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) saw shorts transact 4.3 Million shares and set a 1.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.25, implying an increase of 25.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VLDR is trading 43.92% off suggested target high and 4.22% from its likely low.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (VLDR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -439.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

