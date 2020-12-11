VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s traded shares stood at 4,064,411 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.15, to imply an increase of 1.12% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The VBIV share’s 52-week high remains $6.93, putting it -120% down since that peak but still an impressive +78.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.69. The company has a valuation of $785.5 Million, with an average of 8.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VBIV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

After registering a 1.12% upside on the day, VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.48- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and 46.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 128.62%. Short interest in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) saw shorts transact 41.79 Million shares and set a 6.53 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.5, implying an increase of 106.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VBIV is trading 185.71% off suggested target high and -4.76% from its likely low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing VBI Vaccines Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares are +45.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.35% against 14.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.3% this quarter before falling -5% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $200Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2018, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $200Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $193Million and $201Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.6% before falling -0.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

VBI Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 3.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 57.73% of the shares at 59.83% float percentage. In total, 150 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 55.04 Million shares (or 22.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 18.56 Million shares, or about 7.67% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $53.08 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 16,285,263 shares. This is just over 6.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.59 Million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about $8.44 Million.

