Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s traded shares stood at 3,813,260 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.32, to imply an increase of 2.33% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The UXIN share’s 52-week high remains $3.1, putting it -134.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $450.68 Million, with an average of 5.74 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.97 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Uxin Limited (UXIN), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UXIN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) trade information

After registering a 2.33% upside on the day, Uxin Limited (UXIN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.42 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 7.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.76%, and 29.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -41.59%. Short interest in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) saw shorts transact 1.79 Million shares and set a 0.36 days time to cover.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 67.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s Major holders

Uxin Limited insiders hold 16.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.82% of the shares at 39.11% float percentage. In total, 47 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Warburg Pincus LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 37.4 Million shares (or 98.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.53 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 10.08 Million shares, or about 26.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $8.76 Million.

We also have Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Uxin Limited (UXIN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd holds roughly 3,950,000 shares. This is just over 10.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.02 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.3 Million, or 3.41% of the shares, all valued at about $1.24 Million.

