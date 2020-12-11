United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s traded shares stood at 1,772,928 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.11, to imply a decline of -2.35% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The UMC share’s 52-week high remains $9.4, putting it -15.91% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.1. The company has a valuation of $20.31 Billion, with an average of 8.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give UMC a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.06.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) trade information

After registering a -2.35% downside on the day, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.40- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 13.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.34%, and 46.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 203.36%. Short interest in United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC) saw shorts transact 5.34 Million shares and set a 1.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.3, implying a decline of -9.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4.46 and $10.62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UMC is trading 30.95% off suggested target high and -45.01% from its likely low.

United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing United Microelectronics Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares are +217.18% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 20% this quarter before jumping 66.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.57 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.48 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.37 Billion and $1.4 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.4% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -3.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 39.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

UMC Dividends

However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. United Microelectronics Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.14, with the share yield ticking at 1.64% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.25%.

United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE:UMC)’s Major holders

United Microelectronics Corporation insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.29% of the shares at 4.29% float percentage. In total, 169 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.35 Million shares (or 14.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $102.28 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 18.56 Million shares, or about 12.96% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $88.92 Million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds-FTSE All World ex U.S. Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 13,574,058 shares. This is just over 9.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.22 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 Million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about $10.99 Million.

