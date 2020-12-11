U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s traded shares stood at 1,885,533 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.9, to imply an increase of 15.38% or $0.92 in intraday trading. The SLCA share’s 52-week high remains $6.96, putting it -0.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +88.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.79. The company has a valuation of $510.26 Million, with an average of 1.23 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 999.41 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SLCA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) trade information

After registering a 15.38% upside on the day, U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.96- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 0.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 32.18%, and 119.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.2%. Short interest in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) saw shorts transact 7.47 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.54, implying a decline of -48.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.5 and $4.35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLCA is trading -36.96% off suggested target high and -63.77% from its likely low.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) shares are +91.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 204.69% against 17%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 32.1% this quarter before falling -833.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -45.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $187.1 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $193.25 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $339.06 Million and $269.6 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -44.8% before falling -28.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -32% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -71% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s Major holders

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. insiders hold 2.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.16% of the shares at 82.47% float percentage. In total, 203 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.06 Million shares (or 14.96% of shares), all amounting to roughly $33.19 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ariel Investments, LLC with 8.77 Million shares, or about 11.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.32 Million.

We also have Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (SLCA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Ariel Fund holds roughly 5,477,884 shares. This is just over 7.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.43 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.53 Million, or 6.12% of the shares, all valued at about $12.31 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored