Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s traded shares stood at 71,234,119 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.72. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply an increase of 12.89% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The RIG share’s 52-week high remains $7.28, putting it -186.61% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.65. The company has a valuation of $1.56 Billion, with an average of 50.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 32.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Transocean Ltd. (RIG), translating to a mean rating of 3.5. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 7 analyst(s) give RIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) trade information

After registering a 12.89% upside on the day, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.57- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 1.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.12%, and 130.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.08%. Short interest in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) saw shorts transact 123.93 Million shares and set a 3.77 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.17, implying a decline of -53.94% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.1 and $2.8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RIG is trading 10.24% off suggested target high and -96.06% from its likely low.

Transocean Ltd. (RIG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Transocean Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares are +14.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -61.38% against 5.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.8% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $695.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $651.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $792Million and $759Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -12.1% before falling -14.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 49.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.8% annually.

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s Major holders

Transocean Ltd. insiders hold 5.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.05% of the shares at 52.04% float percentage. In total, 380 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 49.07 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.6 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.56 Million shares, or about 7.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $35.95 Million.

We also have Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Transocean Ltd. (RIG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund holds roughly 13,644,635 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.01 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 13.19 Million, or 2.14% of the shares, all valued at about $8.85 Million.

