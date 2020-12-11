Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s traded shares stood at 2,085,296 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.8, to imply an increase of 14.97% or $3.23 in intraday trading. The TBIO share’s 52-week high remains $28.09, putting it -13.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.8. The company has a valuation of $1.9 Billion, with an average of 1.22 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.05 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TBIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) trade information

After registering a 14.97% upside on the day, Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $24.48 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 0.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.25%, and 50.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 200%. Short interest in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) saw shorts transact 9.57 Million shares and set a 9.11 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31, implying an increase of 25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TBIO is trading 61.29% off suggested target high and 0.81% from its likely low.

Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Translate Bio, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) shares are +44.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -54.89% against 15.5%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before jumping 79.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 1212.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $17.14 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $33.24 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.89 Million and $4.65 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 340.6% before jumping 614.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)’s Major holders

Translate Bio, Inc. insiders hold 12.13% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.77% of the shares at 106.72% float percentage. In total, 196 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.04 Million shares (or 24.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $245.58 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.42 Million shares, or about 8.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $87.33 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Fidelity Growth Company Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Translate Bio, Inc. (TBIO) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 3,911,444 shares. This is just over 5.26% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $50.18 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.3 Million, or 3.09% of the shares, all valued at about $29.51 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored