The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s traded shares stood at 3,535,472 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.64. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.82, to imply a decline of -0.84% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The WMB share’s 52-week high remains $24.17, putting it -10.77% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.41. The company has a valuation of $26.29 Billion, with an average of 11.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.98 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 26 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give WMB a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 18 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.31.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside on the day, The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.85 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.25%, and 8.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -8.26%. Short interest in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) saw shorts transact 21.37 Million shares and set a 2.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.79, implying an increase of 13.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WMB is trading 32.91% off suggested target high and -3.76% from its likely low.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Williams Companies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) shares are +20.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.08% against -10.1%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.2% this quarter before jumping 165.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -9.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.76 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.77 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.11 Billion and $1.91 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -16.5% before falling -7.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -24.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 543.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

WMB Dividends

The Williams Companies, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 17 and February 22, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.6, with the share yield ticking at 7.27% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 6.68%.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)’s Major holders

The Williams Companies, Inc. insiders hold 0.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.42% of the shares at 88.55% float percentage. In total, 1104 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 114.74 Million shares (or 9.45% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.25 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 110.88 Million shares, or about 9.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.18 Billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 32,300,000 shares. This is just over 2.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $634.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 28.03 Million, or 2.31% of the shares, all valued at about $550.7 Million.

