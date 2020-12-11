Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s traded shares stood at 1,938,371 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.15. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.49, to imply an increase of 3.47% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The TANH share’s 52-week high remains $3.65, putting it -144.97% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.81. The company has a valuation of $52.08 Million, with an average of 4.58 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.35 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TANH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) trade information

After registering a 3.47% upside on the day, Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.699 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 12.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.15%, and -50% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -17.68%. Short interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) saw shorts transact 788.47 Million shares and set a 235.36 days time to cover.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (TANH) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -21.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -418.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH)’s Major holders

Tantech Holdings Ltd insiders hold 33.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.57% of the shares at 2.37% float percentage. In total, 7 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 393.75 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $980.44 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 95.86 Thousand shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $238.7 Thousand.

