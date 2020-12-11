Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s traded shares stood at 1,714,691 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.68, to imply an increase of 12.82% or $1.1 in intraday trading. The SURF share’s 52-week high remains $10.25, putting it -5.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +85.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.38. The company has a valuation of $393.75 Million, with an average of 642.17 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 898.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SURF a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.4.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) trade information

After registering a 12.82% upside on the day, Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.82- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 1.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.8%, and 6.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 414.89%. Short interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) saw shorts transact 766.45 Million shares and set a 0.85 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13, implying an increase of 34.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $15 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SURF is trading 54.96% off suggested target high and 13.64% from its likely low.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Surface Oncology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares are +130.48% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.02% against 7.8%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 29.8% this quarter before falling -150% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 151.8% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -495.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)’s Major holders

Surface Oncology, Inc. insiders hold 1.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.03% of the shares at 68.16% float percentage. In total, 75 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.65 Million shares (or 11.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.05 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is VR Adviser, LLC with 3.88 Million shares, or about 9.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $26.76 Million.

We also have USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Surface Oncology, Inc. (SURF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund holds roughly 1,057,296 shares. This is just over 2.6% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.51 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 532.59 Thousand, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about $3.67 Million.

