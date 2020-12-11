SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s traded shares stood at 2,465,002 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.52, to imply an increase of 1.7% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The SPWR share’s 52-week high remains $24.4, putting it -13.38% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.64. The company has a valuation of $3.66 Billion, with an average of 4.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.48 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SunPower Corporation (SPWR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SPWR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.12.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

After registering a 1.7% upside on the day, SunPower Corporation (SPWR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $22.69 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.16%, and 11.64% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 179.23%. Short interest in SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw shorts transact 41.83 Million shares and set a 4.93 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.08, implying a decline of -20.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $23.4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SPWR is trading 8.74% off suggested target high and -58.18% from its likely low.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SunPower Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares are +338.51% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -31.03% against -1.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -47.8% this quarter before jumping 166.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -40.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $356.02 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $313.06 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $606.95 Million and $454.38 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -41.3% before falling -31.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -37.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 102.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.4% annually.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

SunPower Corporation insiders hold 52.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.63% of the shares at 102.22% float percentage. In total, 298 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Company, LLP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.34 Million shares (or 7.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $154.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.34 Million shares, or about 6.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $129.33 Million.

We also have Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SunPower Corporation (SPWR) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. holds roughly 5,085,391 shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $47.45 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.02 Million, or 2.36% of the shares, all valued at about $64.33 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored