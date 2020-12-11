Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s traded shares stood at 39,012,694 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.3, to imply an increase of 133.24% or $8.17 in intraday trading. The SNOA share’s 52-week high remains $19.6, putting it -37.06% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.55. The company has a valuation of $28.48 Million, with an average of 42.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 47.91 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SNOA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

After registering a 133.24% upside on the day, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.85 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 8.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 88.15%, and 74.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 191.28%. Short interest in Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) saw shorts transact 3.93 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying a decline of -37.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNOA is trading -37.06% off suggested target high and -37.06% from its likely low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 44.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 84.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 1.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.66% of the shares at 9.76% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 94.73 Thousand shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $792.92 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bard Associates Inc. with 46.3 Thousand shares, or about 2.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $387.54 Thousand.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNOA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 15,900 shares. This is just over 0.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.08 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.27 Thousand, or 0.55% of the shares, all valued at about $94.32 Thousand.

