Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s traded shares stood at 4,613,820 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.37, to imply an increase of 17.99% or $0.67 in intraday trading. The SLDB share’s 52-week high remains $6.1, putting it -39.59% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.93. The company has a valuation of $270.21 Million, with an average of 477.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB), translating to a mean rating of 3.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SLDB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.36.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) trade information

After registering a 17.99% upside on the day, Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.74- this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.62%, and 42.1% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 4.1%. Short interest in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) saw shorts transact 3.21 Million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.7, implying an increase of 7.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $12.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLDB is trading 186.04% off suggested target high and -54.23% from its likely low.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s Major holders

Solid Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 31.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.77% of the shares at 75.26% float percentage. In total, 102 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.75 Million shares (or 11.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.7 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 4.57 Million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $9.28 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Solid Biosciences Inc. (SLDB) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 544,265 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 454.33 Thousand, or 0.75% of the shares, all valued at about $922.29 Thousand.

