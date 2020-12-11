Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:IPOB)’s traded shares stood at 3,471,960 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.22, to imply a decline of -2.24% or -$0.6 in intraday trading. The IPOB share’s 52-week high remains $27.68, putting it -5.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.55. The company has a valuation of $1.36 Billion, with an average of 4.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give IPOB a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II insiders hold 0.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.68% of the shares at 53.94% float percentage. In total, 93 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Suvretta Capital Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.1 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $77.86 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc. with 1.64 Million shares, or about 3.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $31.21 Million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Series Blue Chip Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. II (IPOB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 572,100 shares. This is just over 1.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.86 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 78.8 Thousand, or 0.19% of the shares, all valued at about $1.3 Million.

