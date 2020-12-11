Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s traded shares stood at 1,466,029 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $139.26, to imply a decline of -4.32% or -$6.28 in intraday trading. The SWKS share’s 52-week high remains $158.61, putting it -13.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.9. The company has a valuation of $23.04 Billion, with an average of 1.92 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.9 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SWKS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.07.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) trade information

After registering a -4.32% downside on the day, Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $156 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 10.3% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.82%, and -2.74% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 15.75%. Short interest in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) saw shorts transact 3.45 Million shares and set a 1.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $161.08, implying an increase of 15.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $133 and $200 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SWKS is trading 43.62% off suggested target high and -4.5% from its likely low.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Skyworks Solutions, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares are +14.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 21.53% against 30.6%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 23.2% this quarter before jumping 26.1% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 16.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 24 analysts is $1.05 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 24 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $905.47 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $880.6 Million and $766.1 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.1% before jumping 18.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 3.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -2.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.45% annually.

SWKS Dividends

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has its next earnings report out between January 21 and January 25, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2, with the share yield ticking at 1.37% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 1.45%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)’s Major holders

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 0.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.56% of the shares at 79.85% float percentage. In total, 1235 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.24 Million shares (or 10.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.65 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.64 Million shares, or about 8.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.13 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,675,733 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $680.32 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.86 Million, or 2.33% of the shares, all valued at about $562.3 Million.

