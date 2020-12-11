Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s traded shares stood at 1,237,194 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.5, to imply an increase of 2.97% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The PBLA share’s 52-week high remains $6.25, putting it -38.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.17. The company has a valuation of $43.42 Million, with an average of 260.52 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 260.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PBLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

After registering a 2.97% upside on the day, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.25- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 39.75%, and 57.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.14%. Short interest in Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) saw shorts transact 11.75 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $9 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PBLA is trading 100% off suggested target high and 100% from its likely low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 14.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA)’s Major holders

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 19.14% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.68% of the shares at 10.73% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 123.64 Thousand shares (or 1.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $372.14 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is CVI Holdings, LLC with 79.03 Thousand shares, or about 1.12% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $237.88 Thousand.

