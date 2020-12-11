Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s traded shares stood at 57,774,823 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.04, to imply an increase of 1.54% or $0.41 in intraday trading. The PLTR share’s 52-week high remains $33.5, putting it -23.89% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.9. The company has a valuation of $50.82 Billion, with an average of 104.42 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 67.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give PLTR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.33, implying a decline of -47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLTR is trading -33.43% off suggested target high and -63.02% from its likely low.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 7.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s Major holders

Palantir Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.05% of the shares at 13.86% float percentage. In total, 175 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Point72 Asset Management, L.P. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 29.9 Million shares (or 2.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $284.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 29.3 Million shares, or about 1.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $278.34 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust and Ivy Science & Technology Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Trust holds roughly 2,583,403 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.54 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.87 Million, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $17.76 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored