Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 7,014,983 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.72, to imply a decline of -4.58% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $93.99, putting it -430.42% down since that peak but still an impressive +41.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.29. The company has a valuation of $6.78 Billion, with an average of 24.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 30.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Nikola Corporation (NKLA), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give NKLA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a -4.58% downside on the day, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.58 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.59%, and -11.67% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 72.72%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 47.42 Million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30, implying an increase of 69.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $47 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKLA is trading 165.24% off suggested target high and -15.35% from its likely low.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.59% annually.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 62.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.72% of the shares at 36.47% float percentage. In total, 254 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 12.38 Million shares (or 3.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $253.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 5.04 Million shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $103.26 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4,257,675 shares. This is just over 1.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $87.2 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.54 Million, or 0.92% of the shares, all valued at about $72.51 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored