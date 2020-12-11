NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s traded shares stood at 1,478,612 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.54. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.95, to imply a decline of -7.93% or -$0.34 in intraday trading. The NWG share’s 52-week high remains $7.05, putting it -78.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.34. The company has a valuation of $24.98 Billion, with an average of 1.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for NatWest Group plc (NWG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 22 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give NWG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

After registering a -7.93% downside on the day, NatWest Group plc (NWG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.49- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 11.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.73%, and 4.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.51%. Short interest in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) saw shorts transact 1.38 Million shares and set a 1.2 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.2, implying an increase of 6.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.17 and $5.93 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NWG is trading 50.13% off suggested target high and -19.75% from its likely low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 160.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

NatWest Group plc insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.42% of the shares at 0.42% float percentage. In total, 117 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Parametric Portfolio Associates. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.71 Million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 4.58 Million shares, or about 9.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $12.32 Million.

We also have DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NatWest Group plc (NWG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, DFA International Core Equity Portfolio holds roughly 1,345,091 shares. This is just over 2.73% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.71 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 Million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about $2.9 Million.

