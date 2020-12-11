GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)’s traded shares stood at 2,837,967 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $64.89, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The GSX share’s 52-week high remains $141.78, putting it -118.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.41. The company has a valuation of $15.49 Billion, with an average of 3.86 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give GSX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside on the day, GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $74.33 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 12.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.03%, and -7.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 196.84%. Short interest in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) saw shorts transact 40.96 Million shares and set a 10.16 days time to cover.

GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GSX Techedu Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GSX Techedu Inc. (GSX) shares are +50.77% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -500% against 12.2%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -418.2% this quarter before falling -107.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 255.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $327.15 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $408.23 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $132.38 Million and $1.3 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 147.1% before falling -68.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -452.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

