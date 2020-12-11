Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s traded shares stood at 5,390,004 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.32, to imply an increase of 1.81% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The ADXS share’s 52-week high remains $1.48, putting it -362.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +17.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.264. The company has a valuation of $35.21 Million, with an average of 10.62 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.2 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ADXS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) trade information

After registering a 1.81% upside on the day, Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.36 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 11.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.89%, and -18.84% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -62.62%. Short interest in Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) saw shorts transact 600.59 Million shares and set a 143 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 1462.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADXS is trading 1462.5% off suggested target high and 1462.5% from its likely low.

Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 94.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s Major holders

Advaxis, Inc. insiders hold 0.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.9% of the shares at 17.92% float percentage. In total, 37 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.27 Million shares (or 4.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 870.01 Thousand shares, or about 1.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $356.7 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Equities Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advaxis, Inc. (ADXS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 811,182 shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $332.58 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 400.45 Thousand, or 0.6% of the shares, all valued at about $164.18 Thousand.

