Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s traded shares stood at 1,969,336 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.78, to imply an increase of 1.15% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The SFT share’s 52-week high remains $12.75, putting it -45.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +27.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.4. The company has a valuation of $720.9 Million, with an average of 2.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.55 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give SFT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) trade information

After registering a 1.15% upside on the day, Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.74- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 9.86% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.33%, and -2.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.2%. Short interest in Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) saw shorts transact 4.75 Million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15, implying an increase of 70.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SFT is trading 127.79% off suggested target high and -20.27% from its likely low.

Shift Technologies, Inc. (SFT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

