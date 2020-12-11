Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s traded shares stood at 1,659,912 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.31. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.75, to imply a decline of -13.94% or -$2.39 in intraday trading. The SRG share’s 52-week high remains $40.93, putting it -177.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5. The company has a valuation of $858.64 Million, with an average of 574.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 588.23 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Seritage Growth Properties (SRG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SRG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) trade information

After registering a -13.94% downside on the day, Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.31 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 22.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -23.19%, and 8.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -62.72%. Short interest in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) saw shorts transact 13.95 Million shares and set a 0.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying an increase of 8.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SRG is trading 8.47% off suggested target high and 8.47% from its likely low.

Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 19.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s Major holders

Seritage Growth Properties insiders hold 11.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.71% of the shares at 99.8% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dalal Street, Llc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.73 Million shares (or 12.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $63.66 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 4.43 Million shares, or about 11.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $59.52 Million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and American Beacon Small Cap Value Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 1,168,570 shares. This is just over 3.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.88 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.16 Million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about $10.82 Million.

