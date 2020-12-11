Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s traded shares stood at 1,575,242 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.34, to imply an increase of 24.07% or $0.26 in intraday trading. The SLRX share’s 52-week high remains $4.98, putting it -271.64% down since that peak but still an impressive +58.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.555. The company has a valuation of $26.59 Million, with an average of 2.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 449.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SLRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) trade information

After registering a 24.07% upside on the day, Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.39 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 3.6% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.07%, and 79.91% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.55%. Short interest in Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw shorts transact 476.41 Million shares and set a 1.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.4, implying an increase of 228.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.8 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLRX is trading 273.13% off suggested target high and 183.58% from its likely low.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares are -12.42% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -74.53% against 15.4%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 99.1% this quarter before jumping 50% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 51.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.48 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.39 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.04 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 42.4%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 93% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX)’s Major holders

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 5.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.25% of the shares at 27.75% float percentage. In total, 25 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Worth Venture Partners, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 258.25 Thousand shares (or 1.3% of shares), all amounting to roughly $217.94 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kepos Capital Lp with 125Thousand shares, or about 0.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $105.49 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 25,800 shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.77 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.75 Thousand, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about $10.76 Thousand.

