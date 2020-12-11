Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s traded shares stood at 4,292,745 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.45, to imply a decline of -0.26% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The RAD share’s 52-week high remains $23.88, putting it -22.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.49. The company has a valuation of $1.07 Billion, with an average of 5.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD), translating to a mean rating of 3.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give RAD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside on the day, Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.32 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 4.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 34.23%, and 56.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.73%. Short interest in Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) saw shorts transact 13.17 Million shares and set a 3.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.63, implying a decline of -55.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAD is trading -33.16% off suggested target high and -69.15% from its likely low.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Rite Aid Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares are +47.68% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -109.3% this quarter before jumping 32.4% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $5.84 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending February 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.9 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.46 Billion and $5.73 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.9% before jumping 3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 30.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -3.69% annually.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD)’s Major holders

Rite Aid Corporation insiders hold 3.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.73% of the shares at 56.49% float percentage. In total, 246 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.93 Million shares (or 8.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $46.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.87 Million shares, or about 7.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $36.77 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 2,500,000 shares. This is just over 4.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $37.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.49 Million, or 2.7% of the shares, all valued at about $14.17 Million.

