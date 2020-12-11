Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s traded shares stood at 1,271,264 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.34. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.11, to imply an increase of 3.43% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PSTV share’s 52-week high remains $3.56, putting it -68.72% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.93. The company has a valuation of $10.09 Million, with an average of 742.98 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 765.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PSTV a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.35.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) trade information

After registering a 3.43% upside on the day, Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.79- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 24.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.96%, and -1.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.08%. Short interest in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw shorts transact 38.43 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.63, implying an increase of 166.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $6 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTV is trading 184.36% off suggested target high and 148.82% from its likely low.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plus Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) shares are +7.11% up over the last 6 months. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -252.2% this quarter before falling -89.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -95.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 96.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV)’s Major holders

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 6.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.59% of the shares at 11.28% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 121.04 Thousand shares (or 2.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $309.86 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 64.74 Thousand shares, or about 1.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $165.74 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (PSTV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 15,281 shares. This is just over 0.32% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.12 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.34 Thousand, or 0.13% of the shares, all valued at about $16.22 Thousand.

