Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s traded shares stood at 24,464,800 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.77. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.19, to imply an increase of 1.68% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The PLUG share’s 52-week high remains $29.69, putting it -9.19% down since that peak but still an impressive +90.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.53. The company has a valuation of $11.3 Billion, with an average of 32.02 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 31.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PLUG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.07.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

After registering a 1.68% upside on the day, Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $29.69 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 8.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.%, and 35.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 760.44%. Short interest in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) saw shorts transact 66.53 Million shares and set a 2.1 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.18, implying a decline of -7.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PLUG is trading 10.33% off suggested target high and -48.51% from its likely low.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $85.76 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $61.87 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $94.5 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -9.2%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s Major holders

Plug Power Inc. insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.13% of the shares at 52.67% float percentage. In total, 452 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 41.15 Million shares (or 9.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $551.88 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.18 Million shares, or about 6.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $364.51 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 11,157,876 shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $149.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.24 Million, or 1.74% of the shares, all valued at about $101.39 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored