Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s traded shares stood at 1,183,223 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.99, to imply an increase of 4.72% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The PPSI share’s 52-week high remains $9.43, putting it -136.34% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.9. The company has a valuation of $34.82 Million, with an average of 15.83 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.37 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PPSI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

After registering a 4.72% upside on the day, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.16- this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 35.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.8%, and 56.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 75.77%. Short interest in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw shorts transact 26.5 Million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.5, implying an increase of 87.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.5 and $7.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PPSI is trading 87.97% off suggested target high and 87.97% from its likely low.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $29Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending June 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $28Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.5% before jumping 13.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 8.31% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6% annually.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 65.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.67% of the shares at 30.99% float percentage. In total, 17 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 611.41 Thousand shares (or 7.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $941.58 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 41.45 Thousand shares, or about 0.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $63.83 Thousand.

We also have Clearwater Small Companies Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Clearwater Small Companies Fund holds roughly 51,713 shares. This is just over 0.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $79.64 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.5 Thousand, or 0.2% of the shares, all valued at about $26.95 Thousand.

