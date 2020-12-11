Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s traded shares stood at 4,804,771 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.32, to imply an increase of 29.18% or $0.75 in intraday trading. The PHIO share’s 52-week high remains $13.64, putting it -310.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.6. The company has a valuation of $19.19 Million, with an average of 494.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 483.63 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PHIO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.42.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) trade information

After registering a 29.18% upside on the day, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.50- this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 5.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 41.28%, and 33.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.7%. Short interest in Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO) saw shorts transact 86.62 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4, implying an increase of 20.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $4 and $4 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PHIO is trading 20.48% off suggested target high and 20.48% from its likely low.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 66.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)’s Major holders

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. insiders hold 3.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.32% of the shares at 5.51% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.28 Thousand shares (or 0.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.53 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 20.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $43.44 Thousand.

