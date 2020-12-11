PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s traded shares stood at 2,970,651 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.98, to imply a decline of -0.37% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PCG share’s 52-week high remains $18.34, putting it -53.09% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.25. The company has a valuation of $23.77 Billion, with an average of 14.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 20.54 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for PG&E Corporation (PCG), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PCG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

After registering a -0.37% downside on the day, PG&E Corporation (PCG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.57 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 4.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.76%, and 12.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.58%. Short interest in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) saw shorts transact 67.31 Million shares and set a 3.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.83, implying an increase of 15.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.5 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PCG is trading 33.56% off suggested target high and -12.35% from its likely low.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PG&E Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares are +9.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -59.29% against 0.1%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -66.2% this quarter before falling -73% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 8.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $4.86 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.63 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.74 Billion and $4.31 Billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.5% before jumping 7.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -46.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 3.3% annually.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

PG&E Corporation insiders hold 24.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 71.2% of the shares at 93.89% float percentage. In total, 504 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 139.59 Million shares (or 7.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.31 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 122.24 Million shares, or about 6.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.15 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Investment Company Of America as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PG&E Corporation (PCG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 40,848,769 shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $383.57 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30.38 Million, or 1.53% of the shares, all valued at about $285.3 Million.

