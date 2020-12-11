Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares stood at 1,565,609 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.44, to imply an increase of 12.68% or $1.4 in intraday trading. The PERI share’s 52-week high remains $13.09, putting it -5.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.43. The company has a valuation of $333.6 Million, with an average of 1.07 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 321.22 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PERI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.18.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

After registering a 12.68% upside on the day, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $13.09 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 4.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 62.83%, and 69.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 100%. Short interest in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) saw shorts transact 218.59 Million shares and set a 0.68 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.8, implying a decline of -5.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PERI is trading -3.54% off suggested target high and -11.58% from its likely low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perion Network Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are +134.72% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -51.02% against -25.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -18.2% this quarter before falling -140% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $98.31 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $73.69 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $78.26 Million and $66.05 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.6% before jumping 11.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 55.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Perion Network Ltd. insiders hold 26.15% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 38.68% of the shares at 52.38% float percentage. In total, 65 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Private Capital Management, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.04 Million shares (or 7.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $14.23 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 1.88 Million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $13.13 Million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 447,937 shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 210.74 Thousand, or 0.78% of the shares, all valued at about $1.25 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored