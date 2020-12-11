Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s traded shares stood at 1,096,571 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.49. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $196.13, to imply a decline of -6.24% or -$13.05 in intraday trading. The PEN share’s 52-week high remains $277, putting it -41.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.9% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $121.8. The company has a valuation of $7.12 Billion, with an average of 1.76 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 629.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Penumbra, Inc. (PEN), translating to a mean rating of 1.6. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PEN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.08.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) trade information

After registering a -6.24% downside on the day, Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $230.9 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 15.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.91%, and -24.9% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 19.39%. Short interest in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) saw shorts transact 4.53 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $270.17, implying an increase of 37.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $245 and $292 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEN is trading 48.88% off suggested target high and 24.92% from its likely low.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $152.67 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $157.13 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $145.26 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 5.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 118.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 622.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 49.7% annually.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Major holders

Penumbra, Inc. insiders hold 6.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.18% of the shares at 96.55% float percentage. In total, 375 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 14.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.05 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.37 Million shares, or about 9.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $654.26 Million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port holds roughly 1,280,000 shares. This is just over 3.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $248.81 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.09 Million, or 3.01% of the shares, all valued at about $284.84 Million.

