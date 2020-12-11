PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s traded shares stood at 5,661,239 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.8, to imply a decline of -3.74% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The PAVM share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -91.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.837. The company has a valuation of $94.32 Million, with an average of 968.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 588.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for PAVmed Inc. (PAVM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAVM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.12.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) trade information

After registering a -3.74% downside on the day, PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.15 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 16.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.85%, and -2.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 50.43%. Short interest in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) saw shorts transact 3.7 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.08, implying an increase of 182.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAVM is trading 191.67% off suggested target high and 177.78% from its likely low.

PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)’s Major holders

PAVmed Inc. insiders hold 19.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.3% of the shares at 16.58% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.77 Million shares (or 3.38% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.15 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 Million shares, or about 3.14% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.92 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,159,534 shares. This is just over 2.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.06 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 740.91 Thousand, or 1.42% of the shares, all valued at about $1.33 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored