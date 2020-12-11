Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s traded shares stood at 1,562,743 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.81, to imply a decline of -8.89% or -$1.44 in intraday trading. The OPCH share’s 52-week high remains $18.21, putting it -22.96% down since that peak but still an impressive +61.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.74. The company has a valuation of $2.76 Billion, with an average of 300.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 537Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give OPCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

After registering a -8.89% downside on the day, Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $17.16 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 13.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.71%, and -7.48% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -0.54%. Short interest in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) saw shorts transact 1.76 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.6, implying an increase of 39.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $23 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPCH is trading 55.3% off suggested target high and 28.29% from its likely low.

Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Option Care Health, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) shares are +5.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -57.89% against 10.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 177.8% this quarter before jumping 118.2% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 30.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $792.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $754.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $720.78 Million and $705.44 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.9% before jumping 7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 43.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 75.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

Option Care Health, Inc. insiders hold 0.5% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 97.75% float percentage. In total, 171 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ares Management LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.93 Million shares (or 2.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $65.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.83 Million shares, or about 2.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $64.54 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Option Care Health, Inc. (OPCH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund holds roughly 2,182,901 shares. This is just over 1.17% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.19 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 Million, or 0.85% of the shares, all valued at about $21.29 Million.

