Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s traded shares stood at 27,100,733 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.36. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.83, to imply a decline of -23.33% or -$1.47 in intraday trading. The ONCT share’s 52-week high remains $7.19, putting it -48.86% down since that peak but still an impressive +69.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.49. The company has a valuation of $107.94 Million, with an average of 13.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ONCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.21.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) trade information

After registering a -23.33% downside on the day, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.19- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 32.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 90.16%, and -12.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 22.28%. Short interest in Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) saw shorts transact 188.22 Million shares and set a 45.03 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 65.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ONCT is trading 65.63% off suggested target high and 65.63% from its likely low.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 68.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT)’s Major holders

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 27.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.25% of the shares at 19.7% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.32 Million shares (or 5.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 1.2 Million shares, or about 5.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.04 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 214,040 shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $363.87 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 64.18 Thousand, or 0.29% of the shares, all valued at about $109.1 Thousand.

