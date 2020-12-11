ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s traded shares stood at 1,245,167 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.27. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.07, to imply a decline of -0.2% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The ZTO share’s 52-week high remains $38.99, putting it -38.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.04. The company has a valuation of $3.09 Billion, with an average of 2.65 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ZTO a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) trade information

After registering a -0.2% downside on the day, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.60 this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 1.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.34%, and -6.03% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 20.45%. Short interest in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) saw shorts transact 11Million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares are -19.4% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -8.25% against -16.5%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -6.7% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 22.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.27 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $941.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $978.3 Million and $559.91 Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30% before jumping 68.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 67.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 24.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.89% annually.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)’s Major holders

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. insiders hold 0.46% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.59% of the shares at 27.72% float percentage. In total, 440 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 38.93 Million shares (or 17.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.16 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 17.62 Million shares, or about 7.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $527.04 Million.

We also have Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 33,756,400 shares. This is just over 14.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.25 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.48 Million, or 2.86% of the shares, all valued at about $239.92 Million.

