MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s traded shares stood at 2,862,969 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.14, to imply a decline of -3.79% or -$0.99 in intraday trading. The MP share’s 52-week high remains $29.85, putting it -18.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15. The company has a valuation of $3.92 Billion, with an average of 3.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.68 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MP Materials Corp. (MP), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.04.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $20.83, implying a decline of -17.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.5 and $25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MP is trading -0.56% off suggested target high and -50.28% from its likely low.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored