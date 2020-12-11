Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s traded shares stood at 5,381,883 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.94. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply an increase of 19.84% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The MOXC share’s 52-week high remains $3.44, putting it -127.82% down since that peak but still an impressive +66.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.5. The company has a valuation of $24.45 Million, with an average of 760.95 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 549.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Moxian, Inc. (MOXC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MOXC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) trade information

After registering a 19.84% upside on the day, Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.62 this Thursday, Dec 10, jumping 6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.63%, and 25.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.44%. Short interest in Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC) saw shorts transact 250.2 Million shares and set a 0.46 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.5, implying an increase of 1390.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22.5 and $22.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MOXC is trading 1390.07% off suggested target high and 1390.07% from its likely low.

Moxian, Inc. (MOXC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 102.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Moxian, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOXC)’s Major holders

Moxian, Inc. insiders hold 54.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.4% of the shares at 0.88% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 34Thousand shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $45.9 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 13.1 Thousand shares, or about 0.08% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.69 Thousand.

