Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s traded shares stood at 2,424,327 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.83, to imply an increase of 2.32% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The ITRM share’s 52-week high remains $6.47, putting it -679.52% down since that peak but still an impressive +45.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.451. The company has a valuation of $35.72 Million, with an average of 17.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 8.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Underweight for Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM), translating to a mean rating of 3.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ITRM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) trade information

After registering a 2.32% upside on the day, Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.877 this Friday, Dec 04, jumping 5.4% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.32%, and 59.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -81.56%. Short interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) saw shorts transact 577.46 Million shares and set a 68.5 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.75, implying an increase of 110.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.5 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITRM is trading 140.96% off suggested target high and 80.72% from its likely low.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (ITRM) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -32.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)’s Major holders

Iterum Therapeutics plc insiders hold 1.33% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.21% of the shares at 41.77% float percentage. In total, 23 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Canaan Partners X LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.73 Million shares (or 4.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.82 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Frazier Management LLC with 1.54 Million shares, or about 3.57% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $1.62 Million.

