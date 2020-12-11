Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s traded shares stood at 1,271,958 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.9. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $136.43, to imply an increase of 1.3% or $1.75 in intraday trading. The EA share’s 52-week high remains $147.36, putting it -8.01% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $85.69. The company has a valuation of $39.37 Billion, with an average of 2.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.75 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 31 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EA a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.94.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) trade information

After registering a 1.3% upside on the day, Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $137.1 this Friday, Dec 11, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.93%, and 13.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 26.8%. Short interest in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) saw shorts transact 5.56 Million shares and set a 2.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $150.12, implying an increase of 10.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $124 and $170 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EA is trading 24.61% off suggested target high and -9.11% from its likely low.

Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Electronic Arts Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) shares are +10.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -4.55% against 1.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.7% this quarter before falling -8.3% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 15% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 209.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.79% annually.

EA Dividends

Electronic Arts Inc. has its next earnings report out on February 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Electronic Arts Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.68, with the share yield ticking at 0.51% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)’s Major holders

Electronic Arts Inc. insiders hold 0.4% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.91% of the shares at 94.29% float percentage. In total, 1464 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 22.49 Million shares (or 7.76% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.93 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 20.25 Million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $2.64 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 8,094,319 shares. This is just over 2.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.06 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.92 Million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about $772.62 Million.

