BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s traded shares stood at 8,287,233 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.65, to imply an increase of 5.37% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The BCRX share’s 52-week high remains $7.73, putting it -1.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +79.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.58. The company has a valuation of $1.35 Billion, with an average of 15.51 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.06 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BCRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

After registering a 5.37% upside on the day, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $7.73- this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 48.98%, and 87.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 121.74%. Short interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) saw shorts transact 37.42 Million shares and set a 6.17 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.33, implying an increase of 35.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCRX is trading 109.15% off suggested target high and -21.57% from its likely low.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares are +78.32% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.26% against 15.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -1000% this quarter before falling -20.8% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will drop -30.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $21.57 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $39.73 Million in the corresponding quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -45.7%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -6.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.9% annually.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 0.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.75% of the shares at 74.38% float percentage. In total, 213 institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 16.18 Million shares (or 9.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $55.59 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 15.94 Million shares, or about 9.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $54.77 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 13,477,425 shares. This is just over 7.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $51.48 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.83 Million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $16.58 Million.

