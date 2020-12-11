Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s traded shares stood at 1,238,799 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.4. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.06, to imply a decline of -14.36% or -$4.37 in intraday trading. The NSSC share’s 52-week high remains $33.09, putting it -26.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +48.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.33. The company has a valuation of $477.22 Million, with an average of 55.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 69.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NSSC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) trade information

After registering a -14.36% downside on the day, Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.70 this Wednesday, Dec 09, jumping 17.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.22%, and -11.56% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -11.35%. Short interest in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) saw shorts transact 913.57 Million shares and set a 13.22 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.33, implying an increase of 8.71% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $30 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NSSC is trading 15.12% off suggested target high and -0.23% from its likely low.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Napco Security Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) shares are +28.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 21.43% against 8.8%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -52.6% this quarter before falling -10% for the next one. The rating firms project that comapny’s revenue will grow 2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -29.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.5% annually.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s Major holders

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 35.8% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.88% of the shares at 85.48% float percentage. In total, 137 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 837.77 Thousand shares (or 4.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.69 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 762.92 Thousand shares, or about 4.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $17.93 Million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund holds roughly 366,451 shares. This is just over 2% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.13 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 335.2 Thousand, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $7.88 Million.

This Secret NYSE Telecom Trading at $1.36 gets $35.00 Price Target by 2 Analyst!



There is a secret stock that is LOADED with opportunity for savvy investors to make a fortune!

Get all the details here >>



Sponsored