Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s traded shares stood at 1,055,579 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.81, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The MBRX share’s 52-week high remains $1.97, putting it -143.21% down since that peak but still an impressive +60.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.323. The company has a valuation of $50.35 Million, with an average of 7.97 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.4 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MBRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.09.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) trade information

After registering a 0.37% upside on the day, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.890 this Tuesday, Dec 08, jumping 9.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.06%, and 10.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.92%. Short interest in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) saw shorts transact 2.33 Million shares and set a 1.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.33, implying an increase of 311.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MBRX is trading 517.28% off suggested target high and 146.91% from its likely low.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 29.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX)’s Major holders

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. insiders hold 11.16% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.85% of the shares at 25.72% float percentage. In total, 31 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 891.14 Thousand shares (or 1.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $724.23 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 625.98 Thousand shares, or about 1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $508.73 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (MBRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 563,784 shares. This is just over 0.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $458.19 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 188.18 Thousand, or 0.3% of the shares, all valued at about $152.93 Thousand.

