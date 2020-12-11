MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s traded shares stood at 3,105,156 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.7, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The MVIS share’s 52-week high remains $3.45, putting it -27.78% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $395.3 Million, with an average of 4.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MVIS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside on the day, MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.79- this Monday, Dec 07, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 13.45%, and 47.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 275%. Short interest in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) saw shorts transact 18.15 Million shares and set a 3.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.25, implying a decline of -90.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.25 and $0.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MVIS is trading -90.74% off suggested target high and -90.74% from its likely low.

MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 11.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 24% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s Major holders

MicroVision, Inc. insiders hold 0.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 9.01% of the shares at 9.1% float percentage. In total, 67 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.88 Million shares (or 4.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $11.46 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.23 Million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, these shares were worth $4.35 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3,989,231 shares. This is just over 2.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.78 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.55 Million, or 1.06% of the shares, all valued at about $3.03 Million.

